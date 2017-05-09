Some Fort St. John residents without water because of water main break

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you are still without water this morning after an emergency outage was announced by the City of Fort St. John for work yesterday, there is a separate issue that has caused a stop in water flow.

Jessica Harrison with the City of Fort St. John says that last night at 10:30 p.m., a water main broke which is currently being repaired.

“From 110th Avenue to 112th Avenue between 90th Street and 92nd Street is affected. Crews have been there all night and they are still on site trying to fix that.”

She says that crews are still investigating the cause of the break.

If you live in the areas listed above and have the City of Fort St. John application, you will also be receiving a notification of the work that is taking place to repair the broken main.

The Facebook post below was from Monday when previous work was already taking place.