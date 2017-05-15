Fort St. John RCMP warning businesses and residents of fake U.S. currency circulating

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are warning businesses and residents of counterfeit U.S. currency that is circulating in Fort St. John.

In a Tweet, RCMP say the bills involved are $5, $20 and $50.

Fort St John RCMP are investigating several suspects in a counterfeiting ring. Watch out for U.S. Currency $5, $20 & $50. — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) May 11, 2017

Sgt. Dave Tyreman says that they wanted the public to be aware of the situation and urge those who believe they may have fake currency to contact police.

“We’re not really saying anything more. What we want to do is make people aware that they are out there. They don’t have to take American currency if they don’t want to.”

If you believe you do have fake American currency, contact Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8140.