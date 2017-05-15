News Ticker

Fort St. John RCMP warning businesses and residents of fake U.S. currency circulating

May 15, 2017 Jessica Fedigan News 0

Fort St. John RCMP are reminding businesses and the public to follow their instincts if they suspect money to be fake with reports of counterfeit American currency circulating in Fort St. John/Photo: Pixabay

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are warning businesses and residents of counterfeit U.S. currency that is circulating in Fort St. John.

In a Tweet, RCMP say the bills involved are $5, $20 and $50.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman says that they wanted the public to be aware of the situation and urge those who believe they may have fake currency to contact police.

“We’re not really saying anything more. What we want to do is make people aware that they are out there. They don’t have to take American currency if they don’t want to.”

If you believe you do have fake American currency, contact Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8140.

