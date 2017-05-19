Fort St. John RCMP investigating graffiti at Lookout

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police in Fort St. John are investigating after some arguably offensive graffiti was discovered at the Peace River Lookout Point south of Fort St. John earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Energeticcity.ca received a news tip about the graffiti, which was spray-painted on several concrete barriers at the lookout. The graffiti contains slurs that are directed at a number of religious and ethnic backgrounds.

Fort St. John RCMP Cst. Toni Tyreman says that after being made aware of the graffiti, they have begun an investigation. “It’s not something that we would label right off the get-go label as racist, or a hate crime or anything until we do a further investigation,” said Cst. Tyreman. “Obviously there’s going to be how people interpret or perceive it, but at this time its still under investigation. We need to determine the origin before we determine the intent.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100, or call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.