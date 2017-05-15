Fort St. John RCMP investigating Break, Enter and Theft of a Motorcycle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police in Fort St. John investigating after a motorcycle was stolen from a residential yard on the 11300 block of 93rd Street in Fort St. John.

Between May 6 and May 14, 2017, thieves cut the lock latch on a shed and stole a 2004 Suzuki RMZ 250F dirt bike and an orange 20 litre jerry can, half full of gas according to a release.

RCMP say the bike is a Suzuki RMZ 250F yellow, white and black in colour and had a green Monster decal on the rear fender behind the seat.

If anyone has any information about this theft, you are asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-7100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips).