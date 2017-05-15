Fort St. John RCMP investigating alleged Baldonnel home invasion

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police in Fort St. John say they are investigating what appeared to be a home invasion in the Baldonnel area.

On May 13, 2017 at 10:54 p.m., the Fort St. John RCMP received information that an ambulance was being dispatched to a residence in the 7400 block of Forest Lawn Street in Baldonnel.

The ambulance was dispatched because two men may have been injured as a result of an alleged home invasion.

Officers attended the scene and learned that 2 unknown men dressed all in black and wearing ski masks, allegedly armed with various weapons, entered the residence and demanded money.

One of the men, who was the homeowner, turned over the cash he had and both men, aged 22 and 31, were assaulted by the suspects before fleeing the residence. A female that was also at the residence at the time was unharmed.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman said in a release that at this time, the extent of the injuries sustained are unknown, but believed to be non-life threatening.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them at (250) 787-8100 or by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips).