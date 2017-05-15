Fort St. John RCMP investigate suspicious incident

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are investigating after a suspicious incident happened on Monday morning, the second such incident to happen in the span of a week.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman says that on Monday morning at 9:00 a.m., police received a report of an unknown man near the corner of 89th Ave and 86th Street with an unknown item strapped over his shoulder.

Officers arrived at the area but were not able to locate the individual. A Police Service Dog attended the last known location where the individual was but was not able to initiate a track.

Local schools in the area were notified of the occurrence. North Peace Secondary and Duncan Cran went into a hold and secure as a precaution.

RCMP officers spoke with people in the area and learned that a man fitting the suspect description was seen walking down the street with a Weed Wacker over his shoulder.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.