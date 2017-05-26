Fort St. John Pitch In registrant numbers more than double 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John says that 2017 is a record year for the annual Pitch-In Week.

The City’s Community Development Coordinator Lisa Rowbotham says that a total of 4,194 participants have signed up to Pitch In this year. She explains that on average, around 2,000 members of the community sign up to participate in the program, where local organizations sign up to clean up certain sections of the community.

Rowbotham says that this year, Pitch In has seen several firsts for the event. She says several local hotels have signed up and are competing against each other to see which can clean up the most amount of garbage. Also new this year is a local organization called ‘We Are The People’ that started as a Facebook group that has been doing clean-ups at various spots in the area in the last year.

Rowbotham says that even though today is Pitch In Day, groups and individuals can still register. Anyone wanting to register for Pitch In Week can do so in person at the Fort St. John Visitor Information Centre, or by calling Lisa Rowbotham at (250) 787-5791.