Fort St. John Mixed Slo-Pitch league sees first games of the season played

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The season is officially underway for the Fort St. John Mixed Slo-Pitch League this week.

League Secretary Becky Pruden says that the league’s executive has been working extensively the past few weeks to rejuvenate the softball fields in the city ahead of the first games of the season. Pruden explains that members of the league have been redoing all of the field’s backstops, installing foul ball poles, and have also involved City staff in getting the fields themselves in good shape.

Pruden says that a total of 49 teams are signed up to play in the league this year, which means that softball action takes place every evening during the week this season.

If you have Slo-Pitch league game scores, you can submit them to sports@moosefm.ca.