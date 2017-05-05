Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse seeking volunteers for upcoming Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the arrival of Spring, that means that the season has begun for Canada’s national summer sport: box lacrosse.

The Fort St. John Grizzlies Bantam Lacrosse team has already played their first two games of the season. Eight members of the Bantam Grizzlies were in Quesnel last Saturday for games against Williams Lake and Quesnel. The Bantams tied Williams Lake 1-1 in their first game, but lost their second game against the host team 8-2. Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse President Annika Hedican explained that the second game ended up being called as an Exhibition game, since Quesnel’s team had more than twice the numbers of the Grizzlies. This coming weekend, Fort St. John’s Tyke, Novice, Pee Wee, and Midget teams will be in Vanderhoof for a pair of games each.

Hedican says that the club is also underway with preparations to host the BC Lacrosse Pee Wee Provincials in July. According to Hedican, up to 32 teams could be coming to the Energetic City for the tournament, which is set for July 6th – 9th. “It’s all new to us, we’re learning as we go,” says Hedican. “We are getting the committee together, and getting the planning going. We really, really need volunteers because normally they’re usually held in and around the Lower Mainland and the Island because that’s where the majority of the teams are. We will definitely need volunteers; I think that’s going to be our biggest hurdle.”

Hedican added that in addition to the minor teams, the association is also helping set up Senior lacrosse drop-in for players aged 17 and up. The Seniors play Tuesday nights at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, and players only need a helmet, stick, and protection below the belt.

For more information, contact the Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association via their Facebook page.