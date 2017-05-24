Fort St. John to host national speed skating events next February

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John will once again be hosting a major speed skating competition next year.

Fresh after hosting the 2017 Masters Allround Games last winter, Speed Skating Canada has announced that Fort St. John will host a pair of national-level competitions. Both the Canadian Junior Long Track Championships and the Canada Cup #3 event will be held simultaneously at the Pomeroy Sport Centre February 2nd – 4th, 2018. Fort St. John previously hosted the Canada Cup in 2014.

Speed Skating Canada also unveiled its national competitions calendar for the 2017-18 season in short and long track. Fort St. John is one of two B.C. cities announced that will be hosting a national speed skating competition next season.

The Abbotsford Centre will be the host venue for the Canada West Short Track Championships, March 17th – 18th.