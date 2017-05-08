Fort St. John Firefighters Charity Ball raises close to $50,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 9th Annual Fort St. John Firefighters Charity Ball raised close to $50,000 this past weekend.

Matt Troiano with the Fort St. John Firefighters says that they raised close to $80,000 before expenses which left them closer to $50,000.

“It was higher compared to last year for sure. We started off pretty low in the first couple of years but it progressively got bigger. Until last year, we were consistently raising between $70,000 – $90,000 and then last year was was a little bit less due to the slow down up here but this year we bounced back pretty good.”

He says they are consistently sold out every year but they were able to raise a little bit more this year due to the higher donation amounts.

“We went around to all the different places in the community and asked for their support and they definitely helped us out in that sense.”

This year, the donation of the funds was a little bit different compared to previous years.

“For the previous eight years with the ball, all of the funding that we raised went down to the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. We still raise money for that but this year we created our own Fort St. John Firefighters Charity.”

The purpose of the Charity here in Fort St. John is to continue to donate money to the burn fund but also to keep more money local and to help support local charities.