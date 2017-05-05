Fort St. John under Dust Advisory for third straight day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Dust Advisory is in effect for the Fort St. John area for the third straight day today.

The advisory is in effect until further notice, and was issued because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter in the air. Levels of dust tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Anyone with a chronic underlying medical condition should postpone strenuous activities near busy streets until the advisory is lifted. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

The dust is expected to persist until there is notable precipitation, dust suppression, or street cleaning. Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 percent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon, which should help reduce levels of airborne dust and bring an end to the advisory.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at www.bcairquality.ca.