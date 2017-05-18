Fort St. John And District Kennel Club Annual Dog Show runs this long weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John And District Kennel Annual Dog Show is set to run this May Long Weekend.

There will be 6 All Breed Championship shows throughout the weekend.

The following judges have been confirmed for the show:

Ms. Gail Forsythe from Calgary, AB

Mr. Walter Pinsker from Chilliwack, B.C.

Mr. Michael Lanctot from Ontario

Mrs. Patricia Lanctot from Ontario

Mr. Frederick Dewsbury from Oakville, ON

Ms. Donna L. Conod from Tillsonburg, ON

You can view the full list of breeds participating in what groups and times at: https://www.dogshow.ca/Docs/1130_FortSt.JohnAndDistrictKennelClub_JudgingSchedule1.pdf.

Events are scheduled for May 20, 21 and 22 at the Taylor Arena.

James Rye says that people that go down to the show will also be able to see much more.

“Those who come down will get to see exhibitors grooming their dogs, getting them ready to take them into the show ring.”

Rye also says that this is the first year in 10 years that they have a full show which will feature 175 dogs from all over B.C. and Canada. The show itself has been running for close to 33 years.

It is also free entry for spectators to come out and see the dogs. Entries for the event itself are closed but spectators are welcome to come and enjoy the shows. There is also a Fundraiser BBQ on Sunday after best in show by donation.

The Kennel Club asks that you leave your dogs at home.