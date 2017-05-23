Fort St. John company to perform North Peace Arena mechanical upgrades

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Pro North Heating Inc. from Fort St. John has been awarded the tender for mechanical upgrades at the North Peace Arena.

Their bid came in at $312,668.00. The four other bids were as follows:

C. Chandler Contracting Celtic Construction Ltd. – $343,812.06

WL Construction Ltd. – $347,000.00

Zwick Plumbing & Heating (2007) Ltd. – $365,000.00

Trainor Mechanical Contractors Ltd. – $397,000.00

Work that needs to be completed at the area is as follows:

Removal and disposal of existing radiant heaters on west and south side of arena stands 

Supply and install new tube heaters on west and south side of arena stands 

Supply and install an A20GG Outdoor Munter Dehumidifier Unit 

The modification of gas piping 

Supply and install structural steel frame and piling

Tenders for the award were accepted until 2:00 pm local time on Tuesday May 9, 2017.

The city says that in the 2017 Capital Budget, Facilities was allocated $245,000 for heaters and HVAC unit and $100,000 for dehumidification unit for the North Peace Arena Upgrades. These amounts, totalling $345,000, were supplied by the Peace River Agreement Reserve.

If Fort St. John Council approve the project, work is scheduled to begin on July 15, 2017 with a scheduled completion date of September 15 of 2017.