Fort St. John Association for Community Living looking for Home Share providers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Association for Community Living is looking for Home Share providers in the community.

The Home Share program is where someone shares their home with a developmental disability.

The FSJACL is currently looking for a family or an individual who is interested in sharing their home and providing support for:

A young man in his late 20’s who has a developmental disability. He is very independent and can access the community on his own, but would benefit from a positive role model and someone to look out for his best interests. He is very easy going, has a great sense of humour and is currently employed

A very pleasant young lady in her late 20’s who has a developmental disability. She has a wonderful sense of humour, requires some assistance with personal care and has limited verbal communication

The association says the position is contracted and will require an application process, home study, health and safety check along with training, a clear criminal record search and other applicable requirements.

The ideal person/family according to the association would be:

Willingness to welcome the person into their home as a contributing member of their household

Able to provide support for activities of daily living

Able to help facilitate opportunities for the person to be involved in the community

The person/family will be financially compensated.

For more information, contact Pat Taylor, Home Share Coordinator at (250) 787-9262 (extension 224) or pat.taylor@fsjacl.com.