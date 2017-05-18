Fort Nelson student suspended after teacher eats weed-laced muffin

FORT NELSON, B.C. — A Grade 10 student in Fort Nelson has been suspended until further notice after allegedly giving his teacher a drug-laced treat.

The Fort Nelson School District’s Superintendent Diana Samchuk says that the incident occurred last Friday. Samchuk says that a student in Grade 10 at Fort Nelson Secondary School gave one of his teachers a home-made muffin that allegedly contained marijuana.

According to Samchuk, the teacher that ate the muffin later approached school administration, complaining that he wasn’t felling well. The teacher ended up having to seek medical attention, and was treated and released later that day.

Samchuk says that the student that gifted the allegedly laced muffin is suspended from school until the School District’s Discipline Review Committee reviews the case. She says that the committee is scheduled to meet some time next week.

Samchuk added that the RCMP’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.