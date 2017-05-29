Foreigner coming to the Encana Events Centre

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Foreigner is turning 40 this year and celebrating with a Canadian tour, 40th Anniversary Album, and new musical; Juke Box Hero, premiering in Alberta in 2018.

Foreigner’s 10-city Canadian tour is set to launch in Calgary on October 11th, and trek across Western Canada including Dawson Creek, BC on October 19 as the band – Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums) – bring Foreigner’s arsenal of hits to Canada.

This tour will feature a companion album, a new career-spanning compilation titled 40 that features 40 hits from 40 years. RHINO will release 40 on May 26th as a double-CD set that includes 40 songs recorded between 1977 and 2017. A double-vinyl version that features 23 songs will be released on June 2. 40 brings together the best songs from Foreigner’s nine studio albums, including all 16 of its Top 30 hits: “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You” and more. The collection features “Too Late” from the group’s 2008 retrospective No End In Sight and “The Flame Still Burns,” the title track from a vinyl EP released just last year, making its debut on CD in this collection. All prior recordings have been remastered and the album features two new tracks recorded especially for this release, “Give My Life For Love” and a new version of “I Don’t Want To Live Without You.”

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, June 2nd at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced at $89.00, $79.00. $69.00 and $59.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.jeffparrypromotions.com/foreigner or www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca, by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus location at the Encana Events Centre.