Food drive at Northern Lights Raceway for opening weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Lights Raceway will be holding a food drive this weekend, in conjunction with their season opener.

Jeanette Johnston with the Phoenix Volunteer Club, who also runs the admission gates at the drag strip, was inspired to hold the fundraiser after dropping off some homemade buns at the Women’s Resource Society. Johnston says that when she dropped the donation off, she was informed that the food bank at the Women’s Resource Society were nearly bare. After running a small fundraiser at the race track last season, Johnston put the idea forward to put a bigger fundraiser on during opening weekend.

Johnston says that spectators can forgo paying admission this weekend if they bring in a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the food bank. Spectators can also bring in gift cards from local grocery stores in lieu of a food item.

This weekend will also see the return of street legal drag races at the racetrack this Friday evening, coinciding with test races for the drag racers. Anyone with a street legal vehicle that is clean and can pass an inspection can bring it down to race on the 1/4 mile strip. Admission for racers is $20, and drivers must also bring an approved helmet.

The Northern Lights Raceway opening weekend action starts at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday with time trials, before races begin in the afternoon.