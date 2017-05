FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The River Forecast Centre is ending Flood Watch and High Streamflow Advisories in the Peace Region.

They have been ended for:

Beatton River

Moberly River

Peace River

“River levels through the region have been declining. Weather conditions are favourable for continued improvement of river levels throughout the region through this week.”

The Forecast Centre will continue to monitor conditions and will update the advisory as needed.