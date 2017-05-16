‘Five Women Wearing The Same Dress’ opens May 18

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Stage North Theatre Society will be presenting Five Women Wearing The Same Dress starting on May 18.

Shows will also run on May 19 and 20. All three shows will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show at the North Peace Cultural Centre are $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors.

NOTE: Contains Coarse Language, which may not be suitable for all audiences.

“During an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee, estate, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. They are Frances, a painfully sweet but sheltered fundamentalist; Mindy, the cheerful, wise-cracking lesbian sister of the groom; Georgeanne, whose heartbreak over her own failed marriage triggers outrageous behavior; Meredith, the bride’s younger sister whose precocious rebelliousness masks a dark secret; and Trisha, a jaded beauty whose die-hard cynicism about men is called into question when she meets Tripp, a charming bad-boy usher to whom there is more than meets the eye. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent and touching celebration of the women’s spirit.”

For tickets: https://tickets.npcc.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent1586.html.