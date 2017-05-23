Final count for 2017 Provincial Election underway: Elections BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Elections BC has started the final count including Absentee Votes for the 2017 BC Provincial Election.

Perhaps the closest riding and the riding that could swing the election any which way is Courtney-Comox. The riding was granted a recount request. The original count saw the BC NDP win the riding by 9 votes ahead of BC Liberal candidate Jim Benninger. The recount has found that BC NDP candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard has increased her lead by 13 votes.

But where the swing could happen is in Absentee Votes. In Courtney-Comox alone there are 2,077 ballots to be counted with the seat still very much up for grabs.

Here in Peace River North, there are 1,782 Absentee Votes to be counted while Peace River South has a total of 584.

Results for Absentee Votes will be updated at the following link: http://electionsbcenr.blob.core.windows.net/electionsbcenr/GE-2017-05-09_Candidate.html, The results will be updated at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Below is a list of Absentee Votes by Electoral District.