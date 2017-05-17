Fatal collision involving a pickup truck and a train in Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. – One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Taylor early this morning.

At around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a collision involving a pickup truck and a southbound train in Taylor. The collision occurred at the level crossing on Cherry Ave. West, near the Taylor Motocross Track.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the pickup truck, which was fully engulfed in flames, in the ditch. After fire fighters from the Taylor Fire Department had extinguished the blaze, first responders located three men inside the pickup. A 21 year-old man was found deceased at the scene. Another male passenger, also 21 years old, was transported to a hospital in the Lower Mainland with unknown injuries. The male driver of the vehicle was taken into police custody, but has since been released. Their names have not been released.

The investigation is still in its very early stages and police are still attempting to determine the cause of the collision, but alcohol consumption by the driver of the pickup is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.