Fast Ball Society donates over $5k to North Peace Kidsport

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Industrial Fast Ball Society provided a very pleasant surprise to everyone that was in attendance at the Fort St. John & District Sports Council Annual General Meeting two weeks ago.

On May 10th, Bill Kielo, Marion Kreiger and Carlyle Kreiger announced that the Fast Ball Society had donated $5399.72 to North Peace Kidsport.

North Peace KidSport is a non-profit organization that is part of the national and provincial network of community based volunteer groups providing assistance to children and youth to overcome financial barriers preventing or limiting their participation in organized sport.