Farmers Market officially opens May 6 in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Farmers’ Market has announced that they will officially open this weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the market is scheduled to open at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The market will take place at its usual location which is Centennial Park (9505, 100 Street, Fort St. John).

This is a chance for Farmers Market attendees to reunite with their favourite baker, artisan or farmer.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/287912984966429/ or http://www.fsjfarmersmarket.ca/.