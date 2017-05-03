Energeticcity.ca 10 Election Candidate Questions: Bob Fedderly

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the election just around the corner, Energeticcity.ca will be profiling each candidate during the week of May 1. Each candidate has been asked 10 questions that are related to the North Peace.

Independent candidate Bob Fedderly gave the following responses to the questions presented to him.

Should the Site C project be sent to the BC Utilities Commission for review?

Answer: Yes, the business case for the project has not been made yet and the BC Utilities Commission review will help determine whether or not this project should proceed. And, if the project is going ahead, we need to ensure we get as many good local jobs as possible.

How do you envision strengthening the relationship with First Nations?

Answer: I have been meeting with First Nation leaders and believe our relationship can be strengthened by the fundamentals – mutual respect and recognition of our need to be good neighbors. It is important that not only is there cooperation not only at the highest levels of government, but also on the ground in the riding.

Is the ‘Fair Share’ agreement the best deal?

Answer: t should be improved so that more tax revenues generated in the North return to the North. For too long the government has been taking the North for granted and disadvantaging us with the Carbon Tax and PST.

How do you think the Province should go about in getting the best deal when it comes to the Softwood Lumber dispute?

Answer: Our government needs to make getting the best deal possible a priority. We should be negotiating hard to demonstrate that the Americans really do not have a market-based log supply system either with a lot of their logs coming from large private tracts. And, we should be attentive to how Canadian purchases of American mills may be harming our negotiating position.

The Clark government said that LNG would be up and running by now and since it hasn’t, do you see LNG starting up in the next four years?

Answer: Our government does not set the pricing for gas and this is the fundamental determinant in the development of LNG facilities. As MLA for Peace River North, I will work hard to ensure we are ready for LNG when the pricing improves. And, I believe we could see LNG starting up in the next four years so we cannot afford to sit back and wait.

The Taylor Bridge is a key part of infrastructure that residents are calling on to be replaced. What are your plans for the bridge?

Answer: The Taylor bridge is a key piece of infrastructure in the North vital to our industrial development and economic activity. The bridge should be replaced.

Communities are facing shortages in the Peace when it comes to doctors. What would your plan be to get recruitment up and get more doctors here?

Answer: We must take a active, multi-faceted approach to recruitment and retention of doctors. Pay is fundamental, but we must also work with local grads to ensure they go into the medical field and stay in the North. A diverse economy and a high quality of life in the North will help we attract and retain doctors. Our government must take the lead, but we must all work together as a community to ensure we have the medical services we deserve.

What is your long-term plan for the regional economy?

Answer: The keys to a strong, vibrant economy in the North are diversification and competitiveness. We must actively build on our strengths and increase exports of natural gas and agricultural products as well as increase our power production through natural gas and a complete utilization of our mills. Our northern businesses and farms need to be competitive with Alberta – it’s time for relief from the unfair Carbon Tax and increased PST exemptions for agricultural producers. Investments in northern infrastructure now – roads, bridges, pipelines, rail – will pay dividends well into the future.

With the announcement that the Federal Government is aiming to have marijuana legalized by July 1, 2018, what would you like to see the Province of B.C. do in terms of Provincial guidelines/regulation?

Answer: Marijuana should be kept out of the hands of minors, organized crime, and large pharmaceutical companies. The public should be protected from impaired drivers and medical users should be assured of the quality.

What are your thoughts on the environmental impacts of fracking?

Answer: It is important that companies work toward using less fresh water and improving techniques that ensure ground and surface water do not become contaminated.

