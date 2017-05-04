Energetic Edge celebrate 2nd Anniversary with wins in Kelowna

KELOWNA, B.C. – The Energetic Edge Cheer Association celebrated its second anniversary this past Monday, and this past weekend made some waves at a cheerleading competition in the Okanagan.

Six of the Edge’s cheerleading teams travelled to the Okanagan Cheer Championships at UBC Okanagan in Kelowna, where they competed against nearly 800 other athletes. Coach Morgan Peever saud that this was the third competition of the season for some athletes, and only the second for others.

The Energetic Edge ‘Electric’ Junior Stunt cheerleading squad. Photo by Morgan Peever. The Energetic Edge ‘Embers’ Tiny Prep cheerleading squad, who finished first in Kelowna. Photo by Morgan Peever. The Energetic Edge ‘Envy’ Youth 1 cheerleading squad. Photo by Morgan Peever. The Energetic Edge ‘Epic’ Youth Prep. cheerleading squad. Photo by Morgan Peever.

The Edge’s Tiny Prep team, comprised of kids aged 3 – 6, earned a 1st place finish with no zero deductionsin their routine. The Youth Prep team also had zero deductions and finished in 2nd place. The Youth Level 1 and Junior Level 1 teams both competed hard and earned 6th place finishes. Both the Junior Stunt and Senior Stunt teams had no points deductions during their routines, and the two teams finished in 4th place.

The Energetic Edge will be hosting their year-end showcase this coming weekend. The showcase is happening at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Dr. Kearney Middle School. Admission is by donation.