Enbridge plans to scale back operations at Fort Nelson Gas Plant

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Enbridge, Inc. plans to lay up parts of its Fort Nelson Gas Plant in the wake of a significant decrease in natural gas exploration activity in the Northern Rockies.

Enbridge spokesperson Jesse Semko says that starting in September, the company plans to lay up some of the plant’s seven natural gas processing trains, as well as the plant’s sulphur plant. Semko says that in 2016, only two wells were drilled in the Fort Nelson. He says that Enbridge “has been evaluating options at the plant to ensure that its facilities are used in a way that reflects the current economic environment.”

Semko explained that employees were notified about the closures last week, and that there could also be impacts to jobs in the area as a result of the closures. Semko was not able to provide an exact number of employees that Enbridge would lay off because of the scale back in operations.