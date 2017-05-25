Enbridge merger with Spectra creating new asset opportunities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Enbridge recently was the latest guest speaker at the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on May 23rd.

Jay Morrison was the Lead Government and Community Relations with Spectra Energy says the merger of the two companies has gone quite well.

“Enbridge and Spectra Energy have merged. This does create North America’s Premiere Energy Infrastructure company. It has an estimated value of $166 Billion. This does give us a lot of flexibility in ways that we haven’t had before in terms of financing and in terms of the scope of operations. The other thing that it gives us is an incredible diversity of energy assets and energy infrastructure assets that we are invested in.”

Morrison says that the company can now be looked at in four different asset types. Oil/liquids business, natural gas business, renewables and transmission business and natural gas distribution.

“This is the new Enbridge in North America and the New Enbridge in BC.”

He also notes that the Montney is where Enbridge has a strong focus assets wise.

“We do have a pretty good asset base in British Columbia.”

For more information on projects by Enbridge, visit: https://www.enbridge.com/projects-and-infrastructure/projects.