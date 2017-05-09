Elections BC website sees double the amount of traffic on election day compared to 2013

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With General Voting day almost coming to the end, Elections BC says that they had a very large volume of visitors on their website which led to pages not loading or loading incredibly slowly.

Andrew Watson, Communications Manager with Elections BC says that the volume surpassed traffic on the website for the 2013 election.

“Our website for results from voting changes quite significantly. All of the results features are on a completely different web server so it doesn’t have any impact on that side of things tonight. We were told that it is roughly double what we saw at least in the first half of the morning in 2013.”

Watson says that they see that numbers as a good indication that many people are interested in voting or finding out where to vote.

“We doubled the processing power on the web server. A lot of engagement online.”

If you haven’t voted yet, you can still head to a poll. They are open across B.C. until 8:00 p.m.

