Elections BC denies four recount requests; accepts two

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Elections BC announced on Saturday that they have accepted two recount requests but denied four others.

In Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, where the BC Liberal candidate, Joan Issacs won by 268 votes over BC NDP candidate Jodie Wickens, who requested the recount, was denied.

BC Liberal candidate Jim Benninger requested a recount in the Courtney-Comox riding where he lost to BC NDP candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard. He lost by only nine votes and his recount request was accepted.

BC NDP candidate Aman Singh requested a recount in the Richmond-Queensborough riding where he lost to BC Liberal candidate Jas Johal. Singh’s request was denied by Elections BC.

In the Vancouver-False Creek riding where BC Liberal Sam Sullivan defeated BC NDP candidate Morgane Oger is the second riding that will have a recount. The initial recount request by Oger was denied by Elections BC but a second request from BC Citizens First Party candidate Phillip James was accepted. Elections BC explained the reason in a release.

“Phillip James Ryan’s request for a recount in Vancouver-False Creek was accepted because an advance voting ballot account records 403 votes for one candidate, and the tally sheet and parcel envelope containing ballots for that candidate lists 399.”

Maple Ridge-Mission was another riding that Elections BC has denied a recount for.

“Recount requests were not accepted if they did not meet the requirements of the Election Act. In cases where the difference between the top two candidates is greater than 100 votes, recount requests must include factual basis that ballots were not correctly accepted or rejected, or that a ballot account does not accurately record the number of votes for a candidate.”

Recount requests are accepted if:

the difference between the top two candidates is close (defined in the Election Act as 100 votes or fewer); or

votes were not correctly accepted or ballots were not correctly rejected, or a ballot account does not accurately record the number of votes for a candidate

There are still close to 180,000 absentee votes that need to be counted. Christy Clark and the BC Liberals currently hold 43 seats, one off the amount needed to have a majority government. The BC NDP sit with 41 while the BC Green Party sits with 3.