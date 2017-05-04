Dust Advisory in Fort St. John continues to be in effect

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C — A Dust Advisory that was issued by the B.C. Environment Ministry and Northern Health continues to be in effect today in Fort St. John.

The advisory is in effect until further notice, and was issued because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter in the air that are expected to persist until there is notable precipitation, dust suppression, or street cleaning. Levels of dust tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Anyone with a chronic underlying medical condition should postpone strenuous activities near busy streets until the advisory is lifted. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at www.bcairquality.ca. Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.