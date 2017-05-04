Don’t want to stand in line to vote? Advance Polls still open until May 6

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you are looking to avoid lineups on General Election Day on May 9, you still have time to head to the Advance Polls to cast your ballot.

The last round of Advance Polls will end on May 6. Advance Polling stations are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the dates listed.

Please read dates carefully as they are not the same for each location.

PEACE RIVER NORTH

The advance voting dates and locations for Peace River North are as follows:

Peace River North Satellite Office – 19-4903 51st Ave W, Fort Nelson, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

Pearkes Centre – 10801 Dudley Dr, Hudson’s Hope, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

Taylor Community Hall – 9896 W Cherry Ave, Taylor, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

The Current – 10044 100 St, Fort St. John, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

PEACE RIVER SOUTH O’Brien Facility – 10512 13 St, Dawson Creek, B.C. (Wed-Sat, May 3-6)

Pouce Coupe Legion Hall – 5009 47th Ave, Pouce Coupe, B.C. (Sat May 6)

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 258 – 4511 Veterans Way, Chetwynd, B.C. (Fri-Sat May 5-6)

Tumbler Ridge Community Centre – 340 Front St, Tumbler Ridge, B.C. (Fri-Sat May 5-6) In the 2013 Provincial Election, 366,558 votes (20.34% of total votes) were cast at advance voting opportunities. Last weekend in British Columbia, there were 231,034 Advance votes casted.