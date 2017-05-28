Don’t miss free movies this summer in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Viper Innovation Inc and Shell Canada present Movies in the Park all summer long. Once again this year FREE Movies in the Park will happen each month starting with the event Friday June 16 at Centennial Park.

The first two movies that will be shown are Trolls and Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone. The movies will start at 7:00 p.m. on June 16. On top of the movies, there will be food and of course popcorn being sold by the Northern Dance Theatre Society.

You can also join us on July 21 and August 18 for two more FREE movies each night. In July you’ll see Rio and Top Gun. The August movies will be announced closer to August.