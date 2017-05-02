District of Taylor slightly increases some 2017 Tax Rates

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor will see a slight increase to some tax rates this year after the Bylaw was officially adopted on Monday.

Tax Rates are ‘Dollars of tax per $1,000 Taxable Value’. For 2017, they will be as follows for Property Class ‘A: General Municipal’:

Residential – 3.2400

Utilities – 34.0000

Major Industry – 44.2208

Light Industry – 23.9878

Business and other – 5.2223

Recreational Property/Non Profit – 3.4682

Farm – 5.2900

The full rates are below which include Property classes ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’.

There have been some slight increases in the tax rates for certain areas for this year compared to last. In 2016, tax rates were as follows:

Residential – 3.1000

Utilities – 34.0000

Major Industry – 45.2900

Light Industry – 22.6300

Business and other – 5.2223

Recreational Property/Non Profit – 3.4682

Farm – 5.2900