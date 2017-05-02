District of Taylor slightly increases some 2017 Tax Rates

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor will see a slight increase to some tax rates this year after the Bylaw was officially adopted on Monday.
Tax Rates are ‘Dollars of tax per $1,000 Taxable Value’. For 2017, they will be as follows for Property Class ‘A: General Municipal’:
- Residential – 3.2400
- Utilities – 34.0000
- Major Industry – 44.2208
- Light Industry – 23.9878
- Business and other – 5.2223
- Recreational Property/Non Profit – 3.4682
- Farm – 5.2900
The full rates are below which include Property classes ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’.
There have been some slight increases in the tax rates for certain areas for this year compared to last. In 2016, tax rates were as follows:
- Residential – 3.1000
- Utilities – 34.0000
- Major Industry – 45.2900
- Light Industry – 22.6300
- Business and other – 5.2223
- Recreational Property/Non Profit – 3.4682
- Farm – 5.2900