District of Taylor slightly increases some 2017 Tax Rates

May 2, 2017 Jessica Fedigan

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor will see a slight increase to some tax rates this year after the Bylaw was officially adopted on Monday.

Tax Rates are ‘Dollars of tax per $1,000 Taxable Value’. For 2017, they will be as follows for Property Class ‘A: General Municipal’:

  • Residential – 3.2400
  • Utilities – 34.0000
  • Major Industry – 44.2208
  • Light Industry – 23.9878
  • Business and other – 5.2223
  • Recreational Property/Non Profit – 3.4682
  • Farm – 5.2900

The full rates are below which include Property classes ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’.

The District of Taylor has adopted the 2017 Tax Rates/Photo: The District of Taylor

There have been some slight increases in the tax rates for certain areas for this year compared to last. In 2016, tax rates were as follows:

  • Residential – 3.1000
  • Utilities – 34.0000
  • Major Industry – 45.2900
  • Light Industry – 22.6300
  • Business and other – 5.2223
  • Recreational Property/Non Profit – 3.4682
  • Farm – 5.2900
2016 District of Taylor Tax Rates/Photo: The District of Taylor

