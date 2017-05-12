District of Taylor set to unveil historical artifacts at Taylor Visitor Centre

TAYLOR, B.C. – District of Taylor Mayor and Council will be unveiling a historical artifact to honour local history with the restoration of the replica of Alexander Mackenzie’s Canoe.

The official ribbon-cutting will be held on Monday, May 15th at 11:00am at the Taylor Visitor Centre which is located at 10316 100 Street.

A Canoe Restoration Committee was developed to oversee the project. Members included Councillor Dave Lueneberg, Councillor George Barber, Community Services Director Laura Prosko, and Travel Counsellor Rita Eichelberger.

Councillor George Barber said is extremely please with the end result.

“I commend the Committee, staff, Cameron River Logistics, and Northern Lights College for their efforts in this project. The project went very well and we are proud of the end result.”

Stephen Janssen of Northern Lights College Dawson Creek completed the restoration work alongside colleague Michael French and says it was something that brought back memories for him from his youth.

“As a child when ever we as a family [drove] through Taylor we would look for the big pink canoe. I’m excited and happy I could be a part of its resurrection so that other children can see it and create these same fond memories have I have of it. I hope the original makers would be happy with the new upgrade. We each add our mark in like…our personality and this boat should be around for another 40+ plus years.”

The District of Taylor says that the artifact has been drawing people in for a very long time.

“The replica canoe located outside the Taylor Visitor Centre was first built by Glen Kyllo to commemorate the travels of Alexander Mackenzie across Canada. Glen Kyllo was a Commissioner of the very first Town Commission when Taylor first became a village in 1958. The canoe, donated by the Kyllo family, has become a fixture at the Taylor Visitor Centre.”

Also at the unveiling of the canoe, another historical artifact will be donated courtesy of Tom and Thelma Ostero who will be presenting Travel Counsellors Juanita and Rita with the replica Mammoth Tusk found on their property in 2015.

The original tusk was donated to the Tumbler Ridge Museum after it was found by Wayne Gordon at the Nels Ostero Gravel Pit on April 23rd 2015. The original tusk, which belonged to a Mammuthus primigenius, is approximately 27,000 years old and weighs 50 pounds and is on display at the Peace Region Palaeontology Research Centre in Tumbler Ridge. The President of the Tumbler Ridge Museum Foundation, Jim Kincaid, will also be attending the presentation.”

The presentations will take place on Monday, May 15th at 11:00am at the Taylor Visitor Centre.