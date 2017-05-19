Deadline to register for the Energetic Amazing Race is today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – For those wanting to participate in Fort St. John’s version of the Amazing Race, today is the last day to register.

The race itself is scheduled for May 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The race is entirely on foot.

There also will be a Pre Race BBQ from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. that evening. Proceeds will go to the SPCA. Race begins at 6:00 p.m.

There are Family Divisions and Adult Divisions for the race this year. There will be prizes for the following categories:

Top 3 teams in the Adult Division

Top 3 teams in the Family Division

Best Dressed in each division

The cost for the race is free and will begin at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

You can sign your team up at the Visitor Centre. Reminder that today (Friday, May 19) is the last day to register your team.

For more information, email recreation@fortstjohn.ca or call (250) 785-4592.