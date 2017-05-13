Dawson Creek RCMP search for suspect after home invasion

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP is looking for help from the public after a home invasion Friday April 14.

The RCMP have just released information about a home invasion on April 14, 2017 at a home located on West Arras Road near Dawson Creek. It was reported that two unknown males, armed with an axe, entered the home and demanded the occupants to get on the ground.

After a brief time the two unknown males left the residence and got into a vehicle that was believed to be parked at the end of the driveway and no description was provided. No injuries were sustained by the victims inside the residence.

An RCMP officer conducted an interview with the victims and a sketch was completed of one of the male suspects.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian Male

25-30 years

5 ft 6 in (168 cm)

200 lbs (90 kg)

Tan complexion (possibly mixed race)

Dark brown hair

Dark brown eyes

If you have any information on this incident or are able to identify the male, please call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)