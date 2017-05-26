Dawson Creek Airport gets federal funding for upgrades

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The federal government has announced that the Dawson Creek Regional Airport will be getting funding to purchase new equipment.

On Saturday, the Government of Canada announced that the Airport will be getting a total of $621,875 for upgrades to the runway and associated equipment. The funds were announced as part of the federal government’s Airports Capital Assistance Program.

Of the funding, $39,055 has been earmarked for the airport to purchase a runway condition reporting system, $318,160 will buy the airport a new runway sweeper, and $264,660 is for a new runway plow truck and reversible plow.

Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program will provide over $41.7 million for new safety-related improvement projects at 34 airports this year.