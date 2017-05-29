Davies reacts to announcement by Greens and NDP

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. — The newly-elected MLA for the Peace River North riding, Dan Davies says that though the BC Greens have announced their intentions to support the NDP forming a minority government, his job doesn’t change.

“It’s certainly not the scenario I was hoping for,” said Davies about the joint announcement from Green party leader Andrew Weaver and NDP leader John Horgan. “But at the end of the day, my job doesn’t change. My job is to be an advocate for Peace River North, to represent this riding in the legislature, that’s what I fully intend to do.”

Davies explained that his party, the BC Liberals, technically have the first chance to form a government in the BC Legislature. “We did win the most seats, however the situation that the NDP [announced today] with their arrangement with the Green party certainly changes how we’re going to be doing business moving forward.”

Davies says that his party will be holding caucus meetings this week trying to figure out how they proceed. “This is a unique time in BC’s history, and I’m proud to be a part of this unique history.”

BC Premier Christy Clark released the following statement this afternoon:

“In recent days, we have made every effort to reach a governing agreement, while standing firm on our core beliefs. It’s vitally important that British Columbians see the specific details of the agreement announced today by the BC NDP and Green Party leaders, which could have far-reaching consequences for our province’s future. As the incumbent government, and the party with the most seats in the legislature, we have a responsibility to carefully consider our next steps. I will consult on those steps with the newly elected BC Liberal caucus, and have more to say tomorrow.”