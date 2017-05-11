Dan Davies to step down from City Council to focus on new job as MLA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Newly elected Peace River North MLA Dan Davies will be stepping down from City Council in Fort St. John to focus on representing his constituents.

Provincial legislation states that Davies could still hold his seat on Council.

Janet Prestley with the City of Fort St. John says that if Davies gave up his seat prior to January 1, 2018 there would be a by-election. If he stepped down after January 1, Council could decide to leave the seat vacant until the October 2018 election.

Davies confirmed to Energeticcity.ca that he plans on stepping down as early as next month.

“At the end of the day, I need to focus on being the MLA. It is a full-time job and there is a lot of unique issues that I need to be focusing on. I just don’t feel I could effectively do both jobs at once.”

He says that he still needs to discuss the details with the City of Fort St. John and find out if things would work out.

“It has been a incredible experience representing the citizens of Fort St. John for the past 12 years but I’m looking forward to this incredible opportunity of representing in a different level.”