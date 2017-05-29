Construction starts Tuesday on 100 street north of 110 avenue

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Construction starts Tuesday to four-lane 100 street from 110 avenue to Northern Lights College.

Expect delays this summer if you use 100 street from the East Bypass Road to 110 avenue. Traffic will be detoured at 117 avenue east to 98 street or west to 103 street and at 110 avenue east to 98 street or west to 102 street.

Below is a map from the City of Fort St. John of the area affected by construction.

In a Facebook page posted late Monday, the City says the intersection of 100 street and 112 avenue will remain open as long as possible along with the intersection at 114A avenue.

Just under $5 million will be put towards the widening of 100th St. from 110th Ave. to the East Bypass Road. The City’s Communications Coordinator Julie Rogers says that the city applied for the grant last year, and will receive a total of $4,981,340, which will be evenly split between the City, the province, and the feds.