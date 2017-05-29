Conservation Officers relocate loose bear in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A bear that was seen on the loose in Fort St. John this past weekend was successfully tracked down and relocated by Conservation Officers.

Micha Kneller with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says that his office received a number of calls on Saturday about the adult male bear that was reported in Toboggan Hill Park. Kneller says that after officers tried to contain the bear to the park, the bear escaped and began running through the Energetic City. Kneller explained that officers pursued the bear through residential areas near the North Peace Arena, north past the TD bank to where Kneller again encountered the bear at the inspection of 99th St. and 105th Ave. Kneller says that at that point, he was able to corner the bear up a tree, and officers were able to tranquilize the bear and place it into a trap for relocation.

Kneller says that apart from the bear itself, the biggest challenge that Conservation Officers had to deal with was members of the public, who hurled abuse at him and his colleagues on several occasions. He explains that officers try to do everything they can in order to avoid having to destroy an animal, and that that course of action is only used by the Conservation Officer Service as a last resort.

He added that members of the public can help officers in the future by yielding when officers are driving with their emergency lights on, and giving officers space to do their jobs.