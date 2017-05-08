Company will announce Final Investment Decision on Pacific NorthWest LNG when appropriate: Petronas

KUALA LUMPUR – According to an article by The Star Online, the president and chief executive officer of Petronas says that a Final Investment Decision on the Pacific NorthWest LNG will be made when the time is right.

Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said that the company has yet to make the decision but the main area the company is focusing on is making the proposed project competitive with other LNG producers in North America.

This contradicts what Rich Coleman said back in November. The Minister said that the investment decision would be made by April.

The project was approved by Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Government back in September. They imposed 190 conditions that must be met before the project goes ahead.

