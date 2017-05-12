City of Fort St. John prepared if flooding is to occur from rainfall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With heavy rainfall in the forecast and the memories of last year very familiar, the City of Fort St. John is prepared for the worst case scenario should flooding occur.

General Manager of Integrated Services with the City of Fort St. John, Victor Shopland says that crews have been preparing for the last several days.

“For the last few days we’ve been going around making sure that catch basins are cleared and making sure that the water can get away the best that it can. We’ve even been filling some sandbags incase it does get to that.”

Shopland says that a good thing with Fort St. John is that the city isn’t in a valley.

“We don’t have the creeks that can overflow, the creeks in the valley’s. That helps us in many ways but we still can have some localized flooding.”

The city is also asking residents to report any localized flooding they may see or have around their homes. You can report problems through the City of Fort St. John app or on City of Fort St. John website.

While Fort St. John did see a fairly significant flood event last year after a high amount of rain dumped on the city in a very short amount of time, Shopland says if that was to happen again, work has been completed to hopefully avoid flooding to that degree.

“The part of town that had the worst of flooding, we have completed that large storm sewer project and that has hopefully made a huge improvement in that part of town.”

Shopland also noted that they have been upgrading and installing new infrastructure throughout the years to help prevent major flooding events.