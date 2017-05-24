City of Fort St. John planning to sell surplus of park land in BCR Industrial Park area

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is planning to sell a surplus of park land but are also accepting reasons as to why they shouldn’t do so.

The land is located on 72nd Street in the BCR Industrial Park. The city says it will be publicly advertised and sold for no less than appraised value.

The money from the sale will be placed in a reserve account that will be used to purchase future park lands.

If residents are an eligible elector in the City of Fort St. John and are opposed to the sale of this parkland unless this decision is approved by holding a referendum, you may indicate your opposition by signing and returning this Elector Response Form to City Hall by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

The form may be submitted in person or by mail to 10631 – 100 Street, Fort St. John, BC V1J 3Z5, fax to 250-787-8181 or by e-mail to jprestley@fortstjohn.ca.

To view the criteria required to be able to oppose the project and to find the form, please visit: http://www.fortstjohn.ca/sites/default/files/public_notice/Alternative%20Approval%20Process%20Form_0.pdf.