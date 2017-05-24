City of Fort St. John Passive House receives LEED Platinum Certification

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John officially announced today that the city’s Passive House received LEED Platinum certification by the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) for their achievement in environmental building and design. This is the third significant achievement for the project.

The house is also a certified passive house and achieved an Energuide rating of 91.

The Fort St. John Passive House is one of only two single family homes in Canada that is both LEED platinum and certified passive.

“LEED Canada certification identifies this project as a pioneering example of sustainable design and demonstrates the City’s leadership in transforming the building industry.”

The project has also received several other significant awards including the 2016 Canadian Green Building Award, the 2016 Northern BC Commercial Building Award, the 2016 Community Recognition Award from Woodworks, an honourable mention in Community Excellence from UBCM, and a Sustainability Award from the North Central Local Government Association.

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman says the project is a very valuable achievement.

“This is an incredible achievement for our project. Every achievement and award this project receives puts us on the national stage to continue to educate our broader community of what can be accomplished in energy conservation. In Fort St. John we understand where energy comes from. It’s not just a commodity it’s a responsibility and we are teaching the world how to take that energy and use it responsibly.”

Mark Hutchinson, Director of Green Building Programs for the CaGBC says the Fort St. John Passive House is a great example for the community.

“As a LEED certified home, the Fort St. John passive house serves as a model of greener living for the entire community. The home is at the national forefront of quality and their example can help us all to live better by reducing our environmental footprint, cutting our utility bills and coming home to a healthier place to live.”