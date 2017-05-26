City deferring decision on renaming East Bypass Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council has voted to defer a decision on renaming the East Bypass Road to “Northern Lights Drive” until next year.

At Monday’s council meeting, councillors voted in favour of delaying the decision until 2018. The City has jurisdiction over approximately 75 percent of the East Bypass Road, while the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has jurisdiction over the remaining quarter, which is near the Fort St. John Hospital. In order to proceed with an application to the Ministry to change the road’s name, the City must get more than 50 percent of affected homeowners in the Ministry portion of the road to vote in favour.

Since the City is not renaming the road due to safety concerns, they will be responsible for related expenses for jurisdictions’ portions of the road.

According to city staff, the associated costs with changing the name of the East Bypass Road is approximately $31,000. The city previously mentioned the idea at a Council meeting approximately one year ago.