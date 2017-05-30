Christy Clark not resigning, will attempt to form government

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Christy Clark says that she won’t be resigning as Premier, and will attempt to form a minority government when the Legislature returns next month.

Speaking at a press conference in Vancouver, Clark stated that she will attempt to gain the confidence of the legislature, but that if her government is defeated she is “More than ready and willing” to become the next Leader of the Opposition. Clark added that she will not ask Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon to call another election.

Meanwhile, the BC NDP caucus is expected to ratify a deal that was announced yesterday that would have the BC Green, which currently holds the balance of power in the legislature, support an NDP minority government.

The details of that agreement are expected to be released at a press conference at the Legislature at 2:00 p.m.