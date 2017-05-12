Chetwynd and Dawson Creek preparing in case of flooding

CHETWYND, B.C. – Officials in Chetwynd and Dawson Creek say that their communities are preparing for any possible flooding that could result from the latest rainstorm to strike the Peace Region.

The District of Chetwynd appears to be getting hit particularly hard by the heavy rain. Officials at the Chetwynd Airport weather station say that since the rain began late Thursday, over 24mm of rainfall has accumulated.

The District of Chetwynd’s Chief Administrative Officer Doug Fleming says that rising water levels in Windrem Creek, which flows through the town, have already caused some issues. He explained that several of the boulders that line the creek banks and protect them from erosion have already been moved by the fast-moving water.

Windrem Creek in Chetwynd on Friday morning. Photo by Peace FM Facebook page.

Fleming says that work crews with the District are watching water levels in the creek intently, and are on standby to deal with any issues that may arise with the culverts and bridges that pass over the creek.

In Dawson Creek, CAO Duncan Redfearn says that his city is forecast to see less rain than Chetwynd, and less rain over a longer period of time than last June. Redfearn says that despite this, crews are also keeping a close eye on water levels in the creek that carries the city’s name, and are prepared to respond to any changes in the weather.