Charlie Lake Conservation Society hosting Charlie Lake Cleanup on May 27

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Conservation Society will be hosting the Charlie Lake Cleanup on May 27 this year.

The cleanup will take place at the South end of Charlie Lake (parking lot next to Rotary Campground).

The Peace River Regional District will also have information for you about invasive species – what you need to know to minimize the threat of this growing menace to land and water. The PRRD (with NEAT) will also have information on waste minimization and recovering resources. The cleanup will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information, visit: http://townwall.ca/event/1/7848 or http://www.charlielakeconservationsociety.ca.